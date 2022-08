Image credit: Instagram

Giorgia Andriani knows how to ace outfits effortlessly

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to maintain a sleek and fit body. She also has a good sense of style and knows how to ace outfits be it on birthdays, a chill at the beach, or pilates. She rocked this bold and black thigh-high slit outfit on her birthday. Take a look.