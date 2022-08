Image credit: Instagram

Giorgia Andriani steams up the internet

There's no doubt that Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has immense love for fitness. She often makes her admirers go gaga over her curvaceous and toned figure. And this time, Giorgia slipped into a bold waist-high slit, figure-hugging outfit and steamed up the internet with her hotness like never before. Take a look.