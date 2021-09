The apples of Salman’s eyes

Salman Khan may not have kids of his own, but he certainly fawns over his nephews and nieces. In fact, from what we’ve heard, every one of his nephews and nieces completely adores him and at times, listen to him more than their own parents. Now, being that they’re all a part of the famous ‘Khaan-daan’ and a part of a family with a rich legacy in the film industry, plus a superstar uncle to boot, it’s inevitable that most, if not all of them, will be making their Bollywood debut down the line. So, we’d like you to tell us who among them is the most Bollywood ready? Check out their pics below and decide: