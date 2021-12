On his equation with Rashami Desai’s family and seeking closure

Everyone in the industry knows, and she also said that she was not in touch with her family for a long time. She did mention that on Bigg Boss. When we were together, she made her family a villain in front of my eyes. All of a sudden, just after BB she reunited with her family. I am super happy for her because I believe families should be together. I never met them though. She has met my elder brother, uncle and others. I have pics. She visited my home in Jaipur. I just hope that the chaabi matter is not dragged any more on the show. I would have said all this much before but I expected some honesty from Rashami. She should have told Salman not to raise it (the chabbi matter) or clarify that we were in a live-in. Sharing keys is common in a live-in relationship.