Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's love story: First proposal to wedding at Isckon, a timeline of their relationship

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's love story Arjun and Neha are one of the hit pairs in the Hindi television industry. The duo has been enjoying over 12 years of their marital bliss and shares a son, who is now 10 years old.

How did Arjun and Neha meet? Both Arjun and Neha met at a party where the actor was awestruck by the latter’s beauty. A common friend introduced the two. Arjun was highly impressed by Neha’s simplicity and fell in love with her. Neha, being an introvert, took her time to open up with Arjun.

Arjun’s proposal to Neha Neha, who was reluctant initially, took her time to get involved with Arjun. After meeting several times, things started going well. After casually meeting her several times, Arjun proposed to her, and Neha said yes. They tied knot in 2013 after dating for 8 long years.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami’s grand wedding The two had a simple yet grand wedding as they celebrated the rituals in a grand way. Their sangeet ceremony took place on May 19, 2013. They then had a traditional wedding at Isckon temple in Mumbai, followed by Hindu wedding rituals. For the wedding, Neha opted for a red saree and Arjun looked handsome in cream sherwani. They hosted their wedding reception at The Hilton, Mumbai.

Arjun and Neha’s child The two welcomed their first child in Janaury 2015. Talking about his son, the actor said in an interview with the Indian Express, “Ayaan loves dancing. He manages to innovate his steps and moves on every beat. It’s amazing to see a four-year-old doing so well. Also, he loves watching Dance Deewane.”

Arjun Bijlani on his wife, Neha Swami Arjun was always vocal about his love for Neha. Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actor said, “I love that Neha is caring but this also has a downside. Because she is good-natured as a person, she tends to think the same about others. So she never makes herself the priority.”

