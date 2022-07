Arjun Bijlani

Bollywood is the ultimate dream for many. Quite a few actors consider TV as the doorway to achieving their big desire. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput, many big stars started their career with TV. And now, here are some stars who are climbing up the ladder of success and entering Bollywood. Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani has now been taken under wings by Karan Johar. He has signed a film with Dharma Productions. Fans are more than happy with this announcement. A lot of people are sending congratulatory messages to Arjun. Some are even calling them 'Karan Arjun'.