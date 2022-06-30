Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora get nastily trolled at the airport as they return from Paris vacation: 'Ye yahi buddhi deserve karta hai’
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora get nastily trolled at the airport as they return from Paris vacation: 'Ye yahi buddhi deserve karta hai’
Arjun and Malaika often face criticism due to their age difference and once again they got massively trolled. The netizens dropped the means comments and turned extremely nasty towards the couple which is extremely disappointing.