Arjun Kapoor protects Malaika Arora from the crowd as they make way at the airport after their Paris vacation: proves to be the best boyfriend again

Arjun Kapoor turns girlfriend Malaika Arora!s shield once again as they make their way out of the airport from their Paris vacation. The couple were spotted at the airport as they return from their exotic vacay, a huge crowd gathered to have a picture with the couple. While Arjun graced all his fans with the picture, Malaika was trapped and Arjun being the perfect gentlemen to his lady love requested the fans to give Malla her space to walk towards their car.