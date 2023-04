Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora live it up

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora got back from Berlin some days back. Arjun Kapoor has shared some pics. We can see that the couple visited all the city landmarks. Arjun Kapoor seemed to have loved the Berlin Wall while Malaika Arora posed against the Spree River. The two love to take vacations. Europe is one of their favourite spots.