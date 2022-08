Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Social media is weird. While it is a great platform for celebrities to get connected with their fans, it is a curse as they even get trolled. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are recent examples of the same. The couple was spotted at the airport. As they marched towards their car, they maintained a little distance. For the same, they got trolled as netizens quizzed if they had a fight in the flight. Many even poked fun at their height and weight. Absurd! Here's looking at other celebrity couples who got trolled over the week.