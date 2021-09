Image credit: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor's massive physical transformation

Arjun Kapoor is someone who has battled obesity since childhood. After being encouraged by Salman Khan to start exercising, the actor managed to shed pounds and got back into shape before his Bollywood debut in Ishaqzaade. Arjun has been pushing himself to boundaries to achieve the desired physique and it seems like he has finally arrived. He has now left his fans jaw-dropped with his massive physical transformation. Take a look.