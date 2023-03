Myra Rampal made Tarun Tahiliani emotional

Myra Rampal did a photoshoot with Tarun Tahiliani. As we know, Mehr Jessia was his muse and he always said that Arjun Rampal is the best looking Indian man. He wrote, Now it is Myra's turn as she returns for her first shoot, in the same living room that Mehr came to shoot for me in, when I moved to this farm in 1999.