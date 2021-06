Arjun Rampal has got a new hairdo for his movie, Dhakkad. The actor has cut his hair into a close crop colouring it platinum blonde. Stylish Aalim Hakim has given him the look. It seems it was filmmaker Razneesh Ghai’s idea to give him a makeover. The actor who sported a neat cut in his early days is loved the most for his slightly long wavy hair. His friends have described the hair as ‘Rad’. He has kept his facial hair black. Check out the new pics of the hunk here…