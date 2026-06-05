Arjun Sarja OTT guide: Gentleman to Hanuman Junction, movies to stream now on Prime Video, Aha and more

Why Arjun Sarja Still Stands Out

There’s a reason people call Arjun Sarja “Action King” and it’s not just about fists and fights. Since the late 80s, he’s done it all: action, political thrillers, romance, slapstick comedy. Somehow, he always keeps that trademark intensity. If you grew up hearing his dubbing echo from VHS tapes, or if you’re just getting acquainted, streaming platforms have made it absurdly easy to discover why he still matters. Here’s a quick guide to 8 of his best films, now available on Prime Video, Aha, JioCinema, and Sun NXT. Dive in and see for yourself how he’s stayed a force for over four decades.