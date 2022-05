Salman Khan posing with Kiara Advani and others

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma had organised an Eid party at her residence. The bash was attended by many big Bollywood celebrities like Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra and others. Many inside pictures from the bash have made their way to the internet and of course, the Dabangg Khan was the star highlight of the evening.