Arti Singh is set to marry her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, in April 2024

Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arti Singh, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, in April 2024. Currently, the family is finalizing the wedding venue and will soon share the wedding invitation. Arti is currently 38 and is the epitome of the fact that a happy ending doesn't come with an age limit.