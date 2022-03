Image credit: Instagram/ Tushar Kamra

Arunita poses with Pawandeep and friend

Indian Idol 12's popular performing jodi Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan have been spending a lot of time together. They have been bonding with each other through shows and music. The duo is currently in Raleigh, North California for a show right now. Arunita Kanjilal turned goofy while posing with Pawandeep and their friend Tushar Kamra. Tushar is a drummer. In fact, he is the one who shared the pictures on his gram that went viral and were shared by all AruDeep shippers.