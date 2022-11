Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Party at Karan Johar's restaurant

Friday night was one glamorous affair thanks to Karan Johar. A gathering was organised by the filmmaker at his restaurant named Neuma in Mumbai. Who's who from the industry showed up at the party making it one glamorous evening. Stars of the young brigade like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan and more were papped. New mom Sonam Kapoor too showed up. Here are the pictures.