Aryan Khan directs dad Shah Rukh Khan for streetwear ad

Shah Rukh Khan has been working hard to maintain the Pathaan physique. Well, we know that he will flaunt it tomorrow for the D'Yavol commercial. Aryan Khan has directed his dad for the first commercial. This is his debut as a director. After a torrid 2021, Aryan Khan stayed low for some time. But he has made a resounding comeback in 2022. From doing ads to attending parties, the star kid has been up and about the city. Aryan Khan also found himself in dating rumours with Nora Fatehi out of the blue. Now, he is doing his first ad. Let us see how Aryan Khan built his brand in the months gone by...