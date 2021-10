Image credit: Google.com

Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is in the news for all wrong reasons. On October 2, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a surprise raid was carried out on a cruise. He has been sent into NCB custody till October 7 for further investigation. Along with him, his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt has also been arrested. Ever since the news is out many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support Shah Rukh Khan. Salman Khan was the first to reach Shah Rukh Khan’s residence and support him.