Star kids under the scanner

Aryan Khan's case has become a matter of national scrutiny, with the spotlight falling heavily on his multiple denials of bail and how unjust it all seems to be when neither any drugs were found on Aryan Khan's person nor has the Narcotics Control Bureau been able to prove that he consumed any drugs when they had arrested him aboard the cruise liner. Well, despite their best efforts, Sameer Wankhede and the rest of his NCB team couldn't stop the Bombay High Court from finally providing bail to Aryan Khan, today, 28th October, This isn't the first time though that Bollywood star kids have found themselves in deep water be it for arms, drugs, violating public decorum, physical assault, rash driving and so on and so forth. Here's a list of 19 star kids that landed on the wrong side of the law...