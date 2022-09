Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan and his dad's banter is lit AF

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has done his first modelling campaign for Adidas. The young man looks damn handsome in trendy sportswear. In fact, he is a spitting image of his dad from movies like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh Khan commented that the grey tee worn by Aryan in one of the pics belonged to him. In his reply, Aryan Khan said the tee and the genes both belonged to Shah Rukh Khan. Surely, the young man has inherited his father's wit too. Aryan Khan looks like he will make a big announcement soon. Some days back, his pics with Suhana and AbRam Khan broke the Internet.