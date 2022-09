Celebs attend Chunky Panday's birthday bash in style

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently turned a year older and celebrated a pre-birthday bash with his friends and family. The actor will celebrate his 60th birthday on September 26. Ahead of his birthday, the Bollywood actor Chunky threw a party and Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Ayush Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others attended the bash in style.