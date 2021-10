Image credit: Google and Viral Bhayani

Aryan Khan questioned by NCB

Today, there were reports of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's alleged detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) hit the internet. It is believed that a raid was conducted on a cruise and a few party-goers were taken in for questioning by the NCB. Aryan Khan is not the only celeb who is being questioned by authorities for illicit things. Here’s a look a few others.