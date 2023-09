Nysa Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is an internet sensation and is often spotted partying with her friends. The star kid has not made her way onto the big screens as yet but has gained a lot of popularity just like her celebrity parents. Nysa seems to be paps favourite muse and they capture her in the best way. As per Jagran TV, Kajol and Ajay's net worth is around Rs. 500 Crore.