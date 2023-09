AbRam Khan has a treehouse

Shah Rukh and Gauri's youngest son AbRam received a unique gift from his father. The little one has a treehouse which is designed by National Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril. Moreover, his tree house has rooms, balconies, stairs, and much more.