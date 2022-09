Image credit: Twitter

Tragic deaths in TV shows

Indian TV shows are infinite. If an actor or the show altogether manages to strike a chord with the audience, the TV shows go on and on. But if the TV show cannot strike a chord with the audience, it is axed. Sometimes, the makers kill off characters, and lead ones too, to bring more drama and twists to the ongoing storyline. It usually happens when an actor is making an exit or when the makers are altering the storyline to another level. TV characters are thrown off cliffs, murdered and whatnot. From Aryan and Imlie's death from a bomb blast to Fateh and Tejo's death in Udaariyaan due to an accident and more are included in the list.