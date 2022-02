Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wrote on colourism

Suhana Khan who is known for her strong opinions wrote a note on how #colourism affected young people deeply. She said it was pathetic that people would be judged by their skin tone. She said she was on the receiving end of barbs from the time she was 12 years old. She said that Indians were naturally brown and there was nothing to be ashamed of in it. She said hating on fellow desis for skin tone was painfully insecure. She said that people should be comfy in their skin no matter what narrative is shoved down by social media or match-making or family members.