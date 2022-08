Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar is going to be back on screen with his film Raksha Bandhan. It is going to release on August 11, 2022. However, before its release Boycott Raksha Bandhan is trending on Twitter. It is because of Kanika Dhillon's alleged Hinduphobic tweets. She is the co-writer of the film and now netizens are calling for the boycott of the film. The makers are yet to respond. On that note, here's looking at other Akshay Kumar films that fell in controversies.