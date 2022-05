Kangana Ranaut needs JUST one good film to bounce back

Dhaakad might have tanked badly at the box office, but no one is denying Kangana Ranaut’s talent. She has a couple of films in her hand. One of them is Tejas and the other Sita by Alaukik Desai. If one of them does well, she’ll be back on track. Trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, “Bravo #KanganaRanaut for accepting challenges and shouldering the film alone. Success or Failure is just part of the journey. Again she is tooo big a star to be affected, just one good film. She is one of those few leads who can still mount a film alone!”