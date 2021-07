Daddy’s boy

Yesterday, we got the news that Zahan Kapoor is making his debut with Hansal Mehta’s film. He is the latest member of the Kapoor khandaan to join films. Zahan is the son of Kunal Kapoor, who is the elder son of late Shashi Kapoor. We have seen him at the Kapoor Christmas lunches and Kapoor house parties. Zahan Kapoor is deeply interested in food, photography and music. The film will also star Aditya Rawal, who is the son of Paresh Rawal. Here are a few pics of Zahan Kapoor…