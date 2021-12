Image credit: Instagram

Deepika Padukone restores her wedding pictures with Ranveer Singh

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally get married in a dream wedding ceremony at the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, it seems like it has reminded Deepika Padukone of her own wedding day with Ranveer Singh. It might just be a coincidence when Deepika restored her wedding pictures from the archives on VicKat's wedding day. DeepVeer tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony along with Konkani rituals in 2018. Take a look.