Baahubali 2

The number one movie is Baahubali 2. The opening collections of the SS Rajamouli film was a staggering Rs 218 crore. Of course, Baahubali had become a huge brand name after the success of the first film. It established Prabhas as a pan-India star. In fact, Prabhas has a record of sorts when it comes to the highest opening figures worldwide in the Telugu film industry. Take a look at the five top movies with highest worldwide opening and you will know how Prabhas is a king.