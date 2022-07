As Ranbir Kapoor is set to embrace parenthood with Alia Bhatt; here's what Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and his other famous exes are up to As Ranbir Kapoor is set to embrace parenthood with Alia Bhatt; here is a look at what his famous exes from Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Mahira Khan and others are doing in life