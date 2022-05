Image credit: Instagram

Rihanna's pregnancy photoshoot

Rihanna welcomed a baby boy with Rapper A$AP Rocky. Earlier this year, Rihanna flashed her baby bump at a public appearance and thus, announced that she and A$AP Rocky have been expetcing their first child together. Rihanna has been stepping out and flaunting her baby bump at various occasions over the last couple of weeks. Fans of RiRi went gaga over her pregnancy outings. The Love The Way You Lie hitmaker also featured on the cover of the Vogue magazine, and did a photoshoot for them in which she is flaunting her baby bump. Rihanna is simply looking stunning in the pictures and she has bared it all. She captioned the post as, “back at it with the legendary @annieleibovitz for @voguemagazine.”