Image credit: Instagram

Waiting for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar

Due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19 we have seen postponement of many big Bollywood, regional and international releases. And apart from that we have also seen delay in Dabboo Ratnani's one of its kind of calendar in which we see our favourite stars posing in glamorous and stylish manner. While the ace lensman has revealed some of the stars from his latest calendar photoshoot, we have shortlisted some of his best clicks from previous shoots too. So, let's check them out...