Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Asim Riaz comes to pick GF Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been dating each other for a while. The two met inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. It was love at first sight for Asim. He did his best to woo Himanshi who eventually did fall for Asim's charm. Himanshi who had been away from the maximum city for her professional commitment returned to the city. Himanshi was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi and guess what? Asim had come to pick his lady love. He proved what a doting boyfriend he is.