Asin shares pics from daughter Arin's birthday

​Asin has shared some pics from the birthday celebrations of her daughter, Arin. They threw a space-theme birthday for the little one. It coincided with the occasion of Chotti Diwali. We can see her looking like a star in a creme coloured frock with golden heels. The actress wrote that she was the light of their lives, and it was her birthday. The caption read, We love you infinitely, immeasurably, immensely, eternally and not just to the moon and back! To the brightest kid with the kindest heart, sparkliest smile, wittiest remarks and cutest dance moves... we lovee watching you grow! Rock-et li’l rockstar! Have a blast!