#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan is back with Pathaan and how

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated movie’s release date was announced today. The teaser went viral and how. In what can be termed as double bonus, Shah Rukh Khan also did a #AskSRK session too. He spoke about Pathan and also confirmed that a couple of films are there in the pipeline. In fact, Atlee and Don 3 also started trending on social media. When someone spoke about his handsome look, he tweeted, “I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self…” He also said that he lived and breathed the movies. King Khan tweeted, “I only love and breathe films……set is where I belong. So it was like going back home.” He said it was Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand who inspired him to take up Pathaan. Here are five big takeaways from the session.