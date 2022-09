KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's fairytale love story

Recently, reportedly the couple will be tying the knot at Suniel's Khandala bungalow Jahaan. If reports are to be believed then, KL Rahul and Athiya have decided to ditch lavish hotels and venues but will have a wedding ceremony in the presence of their family and friends. Reportedly, the couple is living together at their sea-facing Bandra flat. According to the reports, Athiya and KL Rahul's friends and close relatives have been told to keep themselves available from December end to January first week. Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now and are all set to take their relationship to the next level.