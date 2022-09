KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding

Star cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are supposedly set to walk down the aisle soon. A wedding date hasn’t been confirmed yet nor have the involved parties sent out any official word, but reports suggest that the couple is ready to tie the knot any time now. Before that happens though, Athiya partook in a photoshoot, and while we’re not sure if it’s a pre-wedding shoot, she does look like a fetching, soon-to-be bride.