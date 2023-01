Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Meet Mr and Mrs

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are hitched for life. The couple got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. It was a small and intimate ceremony. Post the wedding, the couple made their first appearance in front of the media. They stepped out of the wedding venue to pose for the shutterbugs. Well, meet the new Mr and Mrs of tinsel town. Don't they look gorgeous?