Shamita Shetty was badly shamed and judged over her relationship rumours with Aamir Ali

Shamita Shetty is again grabbing headlines, this time due to her relationship rumours with TV actor Aamir Ali. Shamita was seen posing for shutterbugs in the viral video where Aamir Ali pulls her along with and drops her onto the car and plants a peck on her cheeks. This video of Shamita and Aamir started the speculation of them being in a relationship and the netizens are badly judging Shamita and are assassinating her character and questioning her over her break-up with Raqesh Bapat.