Atif Aslam to make comeback after a long gap

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is all set to make his Bollywood return after years of gap. Atif has collaborated with Love Story of 90s helmed by Amit Kasaria. The Pakistani artists were banned from working in the Indian industry after the URI terror attack in 2016. Fans are quite excited about Atif Aslam's comeback and wish to see more Pakistani artists in 2024.