Image credit: YouTube

Avatar 2 – Title

Avatar 2 is one of the most awaited Hollywood films of the year. Not just internationally, moviegoers across the globe are excitedly waiting for the sequel to the 2009 release Avatar. The first instalment of the film was just titled Avatar, and now, the sequel has been titled as Avatar: The Way of Water. The film’s teaser trailer was showcased at the CinemaCon, and reportedly, it is simply amazing. Well, we are sure fans of the franchise can’t wait to watch it.