Avatar 2 The Way Of Water: Here is what you need to know

James Cameron has given an in-depth interview to The Hollywood Reporter where he has said that he is a risk-taker. The film has a budget of USD 350 million dollars. Avatar 2 cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Jack Champion, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver and others. James Cameron has revealed that Avatar 3 is already filmed. They plan to release it in 2024. It seems he has filmed Avatar 4 as well. James Cameron might release it in 2026. But he said those films depend on the box office success of Avatar 2 to some extent. Avatar released in 2009 made USD 2.9 billion at the global box office. It is the highest grosser of all times. In the US, it just fell a little short of USD 750 million.