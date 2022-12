Avatar 2 The Way Of Water Vs Cirkus at the box office

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus is coming in theatres on December 23, 2022. But its biggest competitor is going to be Avatar 2 The Way Of Water. It seems demand for the James Cameron movie is a lot more than Cirkus. It is more than double. The advance bookings of Cirkus are quite poor. Rohit Shetty is coming back with a big movie after Sooryavanshi. In the past, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty delivered a hit like Simmba. Take a look at some of the forecasts...