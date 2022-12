Code Name: Tiranga - Netflix

Parineeti Chopra's action thriller Code Name: Tiranga will be released on Netflix this Friday. The film had a tough time sustaining itself at the box office. Parineeti impressed everyone with her exceptional performances on the big screens. The action-thriller film is about an undercover agent who gets the task of eliminating terrorist Khalid Omar. The situation gets worsens when she ends up falling in love with Dr. Mirza Ali during her mission.