Image credit: Instagram

Avneet Kaur turns in Budhwar aka Wednesday

Avneet Kaur is one of the youngest actress we have in the industry who is ruling hearts and how. She will be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui next. Avneet Kaur recently featured in a Netflix spoof like on the occasion of Holi. She turned into the Hindi version of Wednesday Addams. The actress has recently shared pictures from the sets. And it is going viral like crazy.