Avneet Kaur raises the hotness meter

Avneet Kaur is best known as Jasmin from Aladdin. The actress who earned millions of followers from Instagram has done quite a few music videos. She made her film debut with Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet Kaur managed to impress everyone. For the GQ Best Dressed Awards, she wore a green gown that stood out for the risque-quotient. The photoshoot has grabbed notice of netizens. Take a look...