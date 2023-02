Avneet Kaur raises oomph in a saree

Avneet Kaur will be seen next in the film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress will mark her Bollywood debut with the film. Avneet Kaur is a digital content creator and her Instagram page has more than 32.5 million followers. She played Jasmine on the show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Fans loved Siddharth Nigam and her chemistry. The actress is looking gorgeous in a cotton saree in her latest shoot.